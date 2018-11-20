Clear
Holiday decorations go up in Austin

The downtown area now looks like a winter wonderland.

wreath.bmp thanksgiving is just days away... and it some starting to feel the holiday spirit. wreath-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:monday christmas spirit in austin austin, mn for the last week - crews in austin were busy turning downtown into a winter wonderland. city workers were out putting up winter decorations from lights to christmas wreaths throughout downtown. melanie jacobs lives in austin and tells k-i-m-t the decorations are changing the mood throughout the city.xxx wreath-sot-1 lowerthird2line:melanie jacobs austin, mn usually every body's happy a lot of giving...yeah just a really happy time. the decorations will stay up through christmas. / final look
We're tracking easy going traveling heading to Thanksgiving
