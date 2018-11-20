Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Students put together backpacks for foster kids

The backpacks are helping the students learn about giving back during the holiday season.

Posted: Tue Nov 20 15:36:52 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 15:36:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Students put together backpacks for foster kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

grade students are packing over 35 backpacks to donate to the olmsted county foster care closet. each backpack is filled with everything a child may need as they move into a new home... including night lights... coloring books... stuffed animals... and a notebook filled with a special note from each group. one student says its especially important to be giving this time of year.xxx backpack for kids-sot-1 lowerthird2line:madison meyer student, rcls "being thankful for what we have and like giving and stuff like that and everyone doesn't have everything and so we're giving to people that need stuff." once the bags were all packed - the students said a prayer over the gifts they were donating. / spending
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
We're tracking easy going traveling heading to Thanksgiving
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

Holiday decorations go up in Austin

Image

Students put together backpacks for foster kids

Image

All lanes open on Highway 122

Image

RPS extends deadline on busing decision

Image

Rochester fire department looking for community input

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Candlelight vigil for transgender day of remembrance

Image

Volunteers needed for Salvation Army

Image

Rochester residents getting to know final candidates for new position

Community Events