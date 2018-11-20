Speech to Text for All lanes open on Highway 122

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are going to be excited to hear a major road way is completely open again today. highway 1-22 is now two lanes heading both east and west through mason city for the first time since this spring. today k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is breaking the good news to those in the community.xxx maplive:highway 122 open for winter mason city, ia google earth 2018 google highway 122 project open.jpg amy for those who live on highway 122 this is basically christmas come early. hwy 122 back open phase 1-lintro-2 those with the iowa department of transportation say the highway finally opened back up for the winter this afternoon.xxx hwy 122 back open phase 1-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:highway 122 open for winter mason city, ia everything is opening back up, all of it, oh that's awesome man. andre smith says can't believe his street is finally opening back up to two lanes heading both east and west on highway 122. he says he's had to deal with a lot over the last few months as workers repaved and made changes to the road. those with the iowa department of trasnportation say people are going to have to get used to using the proper lanes again... but smith says people will adjust just fine.xxx hwy 122 back open phase 1-mpkg-3 it's kind of weird driving two ways up some of these streets though but i think people will get use it. / hwy 122 back open phase 1-ltag-2 the iowa d-o-t will continue construction on the south portion of the roadway starting next spring. amy they did make some hedaway for next year-- they tell me they have finished the construction on both the east and west bound lanes between carolina and massachusets avenues. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / / thank you brian. the whole project is expected to be finished by this time next year. / coming up -