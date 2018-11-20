Speech to Text for RPS extends deadline on busing decision

public transit to get to school is still a possibility in rochester... but the timeline is getting pushed back. this comes after the city council gave more time to a consulting firm to figure out if it's financially possible. and as kimt news three's calyn thompson is learning... the rochester public school district is trying to figure out if they can afford it too. she joins us live now in rochester.xxx munoz transit bus study latest-lintro-2 amy - if this partnership becomes a reality... students and community members could soon share bus stops like this one. but the decision from both parties is coming down to money.xxx munoz transit bus study latest-pkg-1 munoz transit bus study latest-pkg-8 nat: bus when it comes to putting students on city buses... i'm told time is the reason why. the school district wants to have one start time at all public schools in rochester. right now - high school and middle schools start around 7:30 a-m... but elementary students don't start until 9:15. munoz transit bus study latest-pkg-3 munoz: there's a lot of research out there that shows that especially high school kids are the ones that need more sleep than any other age group. munoz transit bus study latest-pkg-9 nat: i guess i would still prefer the school buses... with one son in middle school and the other in high school - tammy mehlhop tells me later isn't always better for her 15-year-old who works a part- time job. lowerthird2line:tammy mehlhop parent tammy mehlhop: so if they start later, they would get out later. and he wouldn't be able to work during the evenings. he's very oriented toward trying to save some money cuz he wants to get a car. munoz transit bus study latest-pkg-7 it's not yet a done deal - last night the city council voted to give a consulting firm more time to decide whether or not it's financially possible. munoz transit bus study latest-pkg-10 munoz: it's really i think they're gonna have to look at how many buses they have to buy, at what cost, and is that something - an investment they want to make? in order for r- p-s middle and high schoolers to ride on the city buses... phase two of the study found that r-p-s would have to pay the city around 700-thousand dollars a year. but that doesn't include what they'd have to pay another company - like first student - to take around elementary... special education... and private students who the district also transports. munoz: at least for us, it's can we afford to do this long term? and if we can afford it, then i think our board will probably say yes let's move forward and we want to do it. / munoz transit bus study latest-ltag-2 r-p-s tells me in the 2017-18 school year they paid 10- point-1 million dollars for bus transportation. for the 2018-19 school year... they paid 10- point-5 million dollars. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thanks calyn. the study that was supposed to be completed by the end of this year will now be extended through the end of march. a contract would have to be approved by the city. then the r-p-s school board will have to take a look at the final numbers before taking it up for a vote. / tyler