Rochester fire department looking for community input

an area fire department is looking for your help as they plan for the future. for the first time in 25 years the rochester fire department is putting together a strategic plan and to do so á they want to hear from you to find out how they can improve. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live to tell us more about how you can share your input.. there's a lot of tradition within the rochester fire department and there's a certain way they do things that hasn't changed in years á but the new fire chief thinks it's about time they took a fresh look at what they're doing á why they're doing it and if they can do it better... to help answer those questions they're hosting three community planning sessions where the public is invited to give their input. the first meeting is tonight á fire chief eric kerska says as he leads this department into the future it's vital that they build trust "we need the community to trust us. we feel like we're doing pretty well in the area of trust but it would be nice to ask every segment of the community, find out where we are on that." besides gaining input á kerska hopes the fire deparment can build a relationship with segments of the community like they haven't in the past. the meeting tonight is thanks deedee. here's a look at the details of (all the planning sessions in case you can't make the meeting tonight. work on the strategic plan is expected to be complete and shared with the community in the spring.