Clear

Rochester fire department looking for community input

Rochester fire department looking for community input

Posted: Tue Nov 20 06:48:25 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 06:48:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Rochester fire department looking for community input

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an area fire department is looking for your help as they plan for the future. for the first time in 25 years the rochester fire department is putting together a strategic plan and to do so á they want to hear from you to find out how they can improve. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live to tell us more about how you can share your input.. there's a lot of tradition within the rochester fire department and there's a certain way they do things that hasn't changed in years á but the new fire chief thinks it's about time they took a fresh look at what they're doing á why they're doing it and if they can do it better... to help answer those questions they're hosting three community planning sessions where the public is invited to give their input. the first meeting is tonight á fire chief eric kerska says as he leads this department into the future it's vital that they build trust "we need the community to trust us. we feel like we're doing pretty well in the area of trust but it would be nice to ask every segment of the community, find out where we are on that." besides gaining input á kerska hopes the fire deparment can build a relationship with segments of the community like they haven't in the past. the meeting tonight is thanks deedee. here's a look at the details of (all the planning sessions in case you can't make the meeting tonight. work on the strategic plan is expected to be complete and shared with the community in the spring.
Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 2°
It will be another cold day with increasing clouds
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester fire department looking for community input

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Candlelight vigil for transgender day of remembrance

Image

Volunteers needed for Salvation Army

Image

Rochester residents getting to know final candidates for new position

Image

Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

Image

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

Image

PrairieCare is expanding

Image

DMC market analysis study

Image

Big decisions at city council

Community Events