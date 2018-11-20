Clear

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

A very cold start this morning with warmer temps for the holidays.

Posted: Tue Nov 20 05:37:24 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 05:37:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((a very cold start to the morning with lows in the teens and single digits. we will start with clear skies, but clouds will move in for the afternoon and the winds will pick up. highs will only be near 30 with a 10 to 15 mph wind. it looks like we will stay snow free for the rest of the week as temperatures climb through the holidays. thanksgiving will have highs in the mid and upper 30's. rain chances return for friday with highs in the low 40's. for the weekend, clouds will be sticking around with a chance for snow returning later in the weekend. this will make for a slick commute back home for travelers. temperatures will be cooling down back into the 30's and 20's by the end of the weekend with cold air back in place to start next week. today: increasing clouds. highs: near 30. winds: southwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near 20. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. wednesday: partly cloudy. thanks
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
It will be another cold day with increasing clouds
