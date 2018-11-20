Speech to Text for Candlelight vigil for transgender day of remembrance

just this year, 22 transgender people have been killed by violence... that's according to "the human rights campaign." kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us about what's happening today to honor the victims. arielle and tyler, community members are welcome to come here to the rochester public library to honor the transgender victims, who died because of who they are. the transgender community in rochester. she says this event is important because today's climate still isn't safe for transgender people. according to the human rights campaign... only 16 states in the nation, and the district of columbia have laws that address hate or bias against transgender people. she encourages everyone to come to the candle light vigil.... and says events like today's can create lasting minority groups get to not be minority groups when the majority groups start standing for them. and here's a quick look at just (some of the recent uphill battles on a national level transgender people have faced. the most recent, just this past october when president trump suggested changing the language in title nine to only have a binary understanding of sex. and back in march, president trump announced a policy banning transgender people from participating in the military. the vigil is open to all. it's the rochester public library.