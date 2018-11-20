Volunteers needed for Salvation Army

Clear

Posted: Tue Nov 20 05:04:48 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 05:04:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

the salvation army need dozens of volunteers to help struggling families... over 700 families will get help from rochester's salvation army this holiday season... but first, they need to fill out an application, which can be a complicated process... from now until midádecember... the salvation army needs volunteers to help families get through the paperwork so they can benefit from programs like the christmas kettle campaign... but rebecca snapp from the salvation army says it's been difficult to fill shifts for the lesserá known "we have lots of people, and we're very grateful for the time that people give, i don't mean in any way mean to sound ungrateful but lots of people want to come in to serve a meal on thanksgiving day but not everybody necessarily wants to take some time in the morning or afternoon to work with these families that could really use the extra help." if you think you could help out á head to kimt dot com á we have information about the available shifts morning
