Rochester residents getting to know final candidates for new position

Posted: Tue Nov 20 05:03:11 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 05:03:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Rochester residents getting to know final candidates for new position

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of rochester is hiring for a brand new position. and to make sure it's worth your taxpaying dollars, the city wants your input. live kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us about the new community devolpment director and why your feedback good morning tyler and arielle, the new city position will be the diretor of the city's new community development department... and they want to hear from you as the its down to just two candidates. the person chosen will help businesses grow and help different city departments work better, together. these are the two candidates for the position: cindy steinhauser who is a city manager in frankfurt kentucky... and tracy steinkruger, who is the planning mananger for san gabriel in california. jenna bowman works for the city... and says feedback tonight is important for choosing such an important the vision is to be the most innovative planning services department in the nation so this person will really be a critical part in getting to that reality. to be clear á the city of rochester choses who gets the position, but your( feedback from tonight's event is taken into consideration. tonight's open house is at rochester's art center. it's open house format so you can stop in any time from 4 to 5á30 tonight. live in rochester, the city hopes to have someone start in the new position by january second.
It will be another cold day with increasing clouds
