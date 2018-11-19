Speech to Text for Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

the lourdes eagles girl's hockey team is off to a pretty good start. i had the chance to speak with head coach jeff true and he said one of the reasons for the team's success is their chemistry on the ice. "they all want to spend time with each other, not just on the rink but off the rink as well. they're always spending time going to football games or spending time in each other's homes. so they're friends here at the rink but they're also fierce competitors with one another. sometimes though those friendships on the ice are a good thing because they want to compete hard against their friends." that chemistry has allowed this team to get off to a good start, winning three of their first four games. the eagles have played a tough schedule so far, three of their games they've faced off against ranked opponents. one of those matchups, a road game against red wing, the eagles won 10á 0. the offense and the defense has been steller, lourdes is averaging four goals a game and have shut out opponents twice. some of their players say that playing those tough opponents early in the season, will better prepare them for the rest of the year. "starting off the season with such strong competition, really prepares us later on for like sections and if we make it to the state tournament." "the group of girls that we have like we're a stronger bunch so competing against each other in practice helps us to get ready to go against those better teams."