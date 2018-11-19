Clear

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

The Tigers had their first winning record in five years last season. It's created a buzz around the program.

stewartville girl's basketball team. now, the whole community is taking notice. there's some buzz around the stewartville girls basketball team. last year, the team finished 24á6, their first winning record in five seasons. center makenna theobald sees this. "last year we were up, up and up. we were just like on cloud nine." the tigers are out to prove last season was no fluke. head coach ryan liffrig said the building blocks were placed a year before. "it was pretty electrifying for our girls and for the community, we kind of thought the year before was when we really could see it. it kind of started that year, we only had two seniors... we had these young girls, they started getting minutes, we lost a lot of close games, we were 9 and 18 but we felt like, ok, we're ready." the excitement for this team has been felt throughout the younger generation of tigers. "you can already tell like the younger kids... we have a bunch. we can't even all fit in the same gym anymore. and they always come out to the game and support us." more excitement means more players wanting to don a stewartville jersey. liffrig says around 50 players tried out across all levels. "because of the success they're having, younger girls are pumped about it and they want to come when they see. you get to the civic center and you get late, our town supports the our girls like they do, it gets them excited to play basketball." with that support, the players want to make a lasting impact. "it makes me wanna have to work harder to be role models for these girls and not only am i teaching them stuff, they're also helping me learn and move throughout the season." the tigers start the 2018á 19 campaign against onalaska, wisconsin on saturday.
