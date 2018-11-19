Clear

PrairieCare is expanding

It's a one-of-a-kind treatment center in Rochester.

tournament. an intensive 6 to 8 week outpatient program in rochester is moving to a new location. near the intersection of members parkway and nottingham drive northwest. prairie care is parntered with rochester public schools offering students in need a full day of school and therapy. kimt news 3's isabella basco hears from a family who has seen success with the program. on the scene wv next year... prairie care plans on opening a new facility right here to be a oneástop shop for mental health care. "i was diagnosed with highá functioning autism." a few months ago... jordan black had trouble adapting in school. "it was the the point where i would not ask my teachers questions when i needed them. i wouldn't email them myself, i had to make my mom do it." jordan's mother needed to get her daughter help. "we were experiencing lots of meltdowns." she was admitted to prairie care's intensive outpatient program. jordan's doctor tells kimt she immediately made progress. "the first two days, i got emails and calls back from her teachers just saying, "who is this kiddo you sent back to us?" jordan will continue her treatments at the new prairie care facility. "i think she's going to have a happy, fulfilled life." prairie care is waiting to get their permit approved in december. if approved... they'll be able to begin construction. reporting in rochester, isabella basco, kimt news 3. tonight at the half barrel
