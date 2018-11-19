Clear

DMC market analysis study

Is the city prepared for what Destination Medical Center wants to bring?

Posted: Mon Nov 19 20:46:11 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 20:46:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for DMC market analysis study

to grow and destination medical center plans their future in the city... they're giving updates to the city council. today was the market analysis update á focusing on the future needs of the city as growth continues. one finding is the demand for professional office space will be fine with just some upgrades to already existing spaces instead of building new developments. and with how many hotels are being built along with how many the city currently has á the study finds we (should be able to keep up with the demand. lastly... the findings say there is a need for affordable housing in the downtown area... which brings up concerns about those who want to (truly live downtown and not need to own a vehicle.xxx "basic needs like childcare needs like drugstore and grocery stores those kinds of things make for a vibrant livable downtown. the good news is that there is more childcare coming into downtown rochester. there is a demand and that will help fill that demand." as far as grocery stores go, seeb says the peoples coáop downtown has been a hit and the fresh thyme market opening up at the miracle mile will also be a great resource for the community./// several people in albert
