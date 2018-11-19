Clear

Big decisions at city council

The Rochester City Council had a short but important agenda.

Posted: Mon Nov 19 20:45:47 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 20:45:47 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Big decisions at city council

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city council is making big decisions. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was there for it all brooke á what do we need to know? katie first off á we told you nine months ago that rochester public schools is considering transporting middle and high school students through city buses. and tonight... the council is giving the school á rochester public transit á and a consultant company more time to figure out what's best.xxx "in the same way that we shouldn't be doing school curriculum, we shouldn't be getting into the school bus business... so i will not be supporting this this evening." with a 5 to 1 vote, the council approved to change the end date of a contract between the city and the consultant performing a study looking at the financial feasability of having rochester students on public transit buses. they agreed to push back the contract deadline to march 31st so they can fully study what it would cost to make this change. the contract extension will not cost the city any more money./// kimt will be speaking with superintenden t munoz tomorrow about what this means for the district. also on tonight's agenda á sadly something you probably have already had to deal with this season. snow removal. council approved better lawns á shrubs and snow removal as the company who will remove snow and ice from pedestrian bridges, ramps, steps and sidewalks in rochester for the next 3 winter seasons starting this month. as you can see hereáthe chosen company had a significantly lower bid by over 13 (hundred dollars. funding for this will come from the street division thank you brooke. and the city also wanted to remind everyone of the 'here comes santa claus' event downtown this friday... kimt will be there./// as rochester continues to grow and destination medical center plans
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Clouds will continue as temperatures get cold yet again tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

Image

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

Image

PrairieCare is expanding

Image

DMC market analysis study

Image

Big decisions at city council

Image

Background checks & teachers

Image

Service dog in training

Image

Thanksgiving gas prices

Image

School ban lifted on water bottles

Image

New agriculture program to come to Clear Lake

Community Events