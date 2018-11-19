Speech to Text for Big decisions at city council

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city council is making big decisions. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was there for it all brooke á what do we need to know? katie first off á we told you nine months ago that rochester public schools is considering transporting middle and high school students through city buses. and tonight... the council is giving the school á rochester public transit á and a consultant company more time to figure out what's best.xxx "in the same way that we shouldn't be doing school curriculum, we shouldn't be getting into the school bus business... so i will not be supporting this this evening." with a 5 to 1 vote, the council approved to change the end date of a contract between the city and the consultant performing a study looking at the financial feasability of having rochester students on public transit buses. they agreed to push back the contract deadline to march 31st so they can fully study what it would cost to make this change. the contract extension will not cost the city any more money./// kimt will be speaking with superintenden t munoz tomorrow about what this means for the district. also on tonight's agenda á sadly something you probably have already had to deal with this season. snow removal. council approved better lawns á shrubs and snow removal as the company who will remove snow and ice from pedestrian bridges, ramps, steps and sidewalks in rochester for the next 3 winter seasons starting this month. as you can see hereáthe chosen company had a significantly lower bid by over 13 (hundred dollars. funding for this will come from the street division thank you brooke. and the city also wanted to remind everyone of the 'here comes santa claus' event downtown this friday... kimt will be there./// as rochester continues to grow and destination medical center plans