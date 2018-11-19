Speech to Text for Background checks & teachers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over the weekend. worth county deputies searched a home in the 9á hundred block of ninth avenue north in northwood on saturday. they say they found meth á marijuana á prescription pills á and a hand gun. now á 3 north iowa women are facing charges for possession... joya salzkorn á taylor pohar á and sara fenske... who is a teacher at northwoodá kensett. she's taught at other iowa schools since 20á14 and we're finding out this isn't her first drug charge. today káiámát news three's brian tabick is looking into how fenske has been able to teach children despite a criminal history. still on believable that in our little community we're dealing with a problem like this. robert weselmann is in shock after learning the northwood kensett school district's family consumer science teacher, sara fenske, is facing charges of drug posession not once, but twice in the same school district where he taught for over three decades. i don't comprehend how we could have a situation like this exist. you can see all of these charges here dating from the early 90's to even an oáwái that was dissmissed back in 20á14... but no signs of a first drug charge. according to the worth county sheriff's office that's because it was a deferred judgement. meaning once fenske finished her probation it was wiped off of her record and future employers wouldn't see it when they did background checks. i feel for the administrators that hired her and i feel for the kids that were in a classroom you know we don't know the effect that had in her community. the superintenden t did it decline to go onto camera with me but because the charges were wiped from fenske's background this could've happened anywhere. anytime you don't know something it's always scary situation. clear lake superindent doug gee is in the hiring process himself and says they try to take extra precautions when hiring a new employee. check social media sites. sometimes you can pick up some things for friends or some things that they do they're obviously do a good background check as far as calling references from previous employers and i also encourage artemis traders to call people that maybe no the person that maybe aren't listed. but weselmann says the idea that a charge like being hidden from schools looking to hire is unimaginable. as teachers you have a higher calling and obligation of some type to make sure that kids don't fenske has held a valid teaching license in the state of iowa for the last four years. those with the northwood kensett school district say she was hired this past summer./// developing story we're learning