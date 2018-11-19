Clear

Service dog in training

He's putting his hours in... in the classroom.

Posted: Mon Nov 19 20:42:53 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 20:42:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

a new service dog in charles city is getting in his hours so he can serve his community... and he's doing it in the classroom. rocky is getting training as part of the retrieving freedom program... which trains dogs to help veterans with post traumatic stress disorder... and children with autism. jenae noonan is a spanish teacher at charles city high school... and also trains service dogs like rocky. she says he's not a distraction to students á who are already "everyone that sees rocky is blown away at how well behaved he is. he can hold a command longer than some students can sit in a desk or do other things. he is on task, he's doing his thing, he knows what it is. i can tell him a place command, and 40 minutes later, he's still doing it." according to retrieving freedom... service dogs are trained to meet the needs of their specific recipient. they also go through more than 2 years of training to meet strict standards for placement./// the holidays are a busy time... and sleep may not be at
