Thanksgiving gas prices

Gas prices are down in Iowa and holding steady in Minnesota.

Posted: Mon Nov 19 16:38:30 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 16:38:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

road later this week... heading to our thanksgiving destinations. you may be pleased when you go to fill up your tank. according to gas buddy á prices are down in iowa with an average price of 2ádollars and 45ácents. in minnesota á prices are stable with an average price of 2á53. drivers we spoke to today say it will make a difference this holiday season.xxx it's very reasonable and our car gets very good mileage. despite the drop in some states... the national average remains higher than a year ago .///
Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 8°
Clouds will continue as temperatures get cold yet again tonight
KIMT Radar
