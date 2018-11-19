Clear

School ban lifted on water bottles

Two students at an Albert Lea school plea for a policy to be changed.

Posted By: Katie Lange

it's all thanks to two passionate students. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in studio... jeremiah... what policy were the students able to change? katie... two eighth graders got in trouble for bringing water bottles like these into the classroom. after they were reprimanded... they tell me they went to the school board to make their voices heard. we all have them... and we all drink out of them. but students at ellis middle school weren't allowed to bring them into the classroom. in the hand book it stated you can have a water bottle if you had a doctors note. yes... a water bottle. new principal jessica cabeen says there was a reason for the ban. sometimes people make poor choice. especially students at the middle school level. and so i think there were issues in the past i think where some students were bringing in something other than water bottles that they shouldn't have at school or just shouldn't have as a thirteen yeará old. but eighth graders asia higgins and ater manyuon say quenching their thirst was cutting into their learning. there's no reason why you should back an forth to class to like... the water fountain and skipping class time. on two different occasions both students brought water bottles to school and both got in trouble. the incident igniting a fire within the students... as they reviewed the policy and asked for change. well if you want to use water bottles then go talk to the principal... i feel like she thought we weren't going to do it. they conducted a surveyáasking over 500 students if they wanted to be able to bring a water bottle into the classroom... they also created a presenation for the school board... where members the school board tells me ellis middle school will get water dispensers specifically designed for water bottles throughout the school building. katie... thank you jeremiah. school officials tell us because of the students passionate work to challenge school policies... a monthly leadership group has been formed between students and staff. their goal is to review policies that could use an update.
