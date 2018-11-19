Clear

New agriculture program to come to Clear Lake

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee says this will be the first program of its kind in Cerro Gordo County.

/ clear lake students will have a new class to choose from starting next school year. ffa program at school-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new agriculture class clear lake, ia those with the clear lake school district say they have been working to start an agriculture department. according to the u-s-d-a one in five students will choose to pursue a career in ag. clear lake superintendent doug gee says the district wanted to make sure those students are prepared.xxx ffa program at school-sot-1 lowerthird2line:doug gee clear lake schools, superintendent we did live in iowa which is pretty heavily ag people do you have to eat was a really important site that's part of the ag the fact that there was not an a program at all in the entire cerro gordo county was also like are you kidding me gee also says adding this class will mean they will have a future farmers of america teacher... who he says will be teaching students leadership... public speaking as well as interview skills. a
