Speech to Text for Austin Police Dept. swears in 2 new officers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

austin police department swore in two new patrol officers today. welcome to austin wreath-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new patrol officers sworn in austin, mn ryan mccormack and joshua bradley received their badges today. captain david mckichan tells k-i-m-t that the city works to keep 34 officers on staff. he adds that although they were sworn in today... they're not going out on patrol just yet. mckichan tells us the new officers are still learning.xxx welcome to austin wreath-sot-1 so they'll always have someone with them for basically the next three and a half months until we can make a determination on whether or not they can function on their own. the new officers will spend the next two weeks going over expectations and learning what they will need to know to serve in austin.