Austin Police Dept. swears in 2 new officers

The officers are officially members of the force but will still go through some training to ensure they are ready to serve the community on their own.

Posted: Mon Nov 19 15:29:08 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 15:29:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

austin police department swore in two new patrol officers today. welcome to austin wreath-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new patrol officers sworn in austin, mn ryan mccormack and joshua bradley received their badges today. captain david mckichan tells k-i-m-t that the city works to keep 34 officers on staff. he adds that although they were sworn in today... they're not going out on patrol just yet. mckichan tells us the new officers are still learning.xxx welcome to austin wreath-sot-1 so they'll always have someone with them for basically the next three and a half months until we can make a determination on whether or not they can function on their own. the new officers will spend the next two weeks going over expectations and learning what they will need to know to serve in austin.
