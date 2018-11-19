Speech to Text for Albert Lea Area Schools discusses process for vetting teachers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/ kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with the albert lea school district... as well as a concerned parent about what school districts think about when hiring teachers. she joins us live from our rochester studio...calyn?x xx teacher background checks in mn-lintro-2 amy - it's a topic we all think about whenever we see a teacher's name in headlines. educators of our youth are often scrutinized and rightfully so... but i'm learning it's not so much the hiring process that's the hard part - but what comes after.xxx teacher background checks in mn-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:what to think about when hiring teachers kimt news 3 you send your kids there to school and you hope you can trust who they're with. with three kids in the albert lea school district... who's teaching her kids is something michelle hrubetz thinks about often. coincidentally - she moved to albert lea from northwood. teacher background checks in mn-mpkg-3 you're not with them so you have to hope that you know they're in good hands. and how can you teach about not taking drugs if the people teaching them are dealing with drugs ya know? teacher background checks in mn-mpkg-4 the district office is heavily involved in the hiring process of new teachers... and tells me the application process is extensive. two things need to happen to be a teacher in albert lea - you need to get a teaching license through the minnesota department of education... and pass a background check through the district. nat: after hire it's a bit more difficult. jim quiram is the executive director of administrative services... and tells me the process is a lot more transparent than past years. teacher background checks in mn-mpkg-5 there's police logs in the paper, there's social media, and so some of these things that in the past may not have popped up after hire, now you hear about when they become your employee if something comes up. teacher background checks in mn-mpkg-6 quiram noted the district does not do a background check after a teacher is already hired. parents like hrubetz thinks maybe things like that need to change. more extensive background checks, ya know i don't know, looking into references? whatever they're not doing, do it a little bit more. / teacher background checks in mn-ltag-2 something that makes a difference in this story is the teacher shortage. i'm learning the candidate pool is thin in small school districts. something that's harder than hiring good teachers... is getting them to stay. reporting in our rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at ten... we take a deeper look into the laws in iowa when it comes to hiring teachers and how they can pose some challenges. /