Speech to Text for Fire chief tells public to be careful around the ice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have another look at your forecast coming up - but for now - let's send it back to amy. / thank you tyler. / a clear lake woman is rescued saturday after falling into an icy pond. now - authorities are working to make sure people know to stay off of the ice. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live at fieldstone pond in clear lake. alex - where is that pond?xxx ice safety woman rescued-lintro-3 amy - fieldstone pond is tucked in between interstate 35 and a residential area on the east side of clear lake. ice safety woman rescued-lintro-2 on saturday - a dog belonging to 28 year old kelsey boehnke ventured out on the ice. when she tried to reach it - she fell through. clear lake fire chief doug meyers says that the ice is not yet thick enough to venture out on. but even when it is thicker... meyers says there are precautions you should take to keep yourself safe.xxx ice safety woman rescued-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:ice safety clear lake, ia the clear lake fire department has been training firefighters on ice rescues for about 25 years. fire chief doug meyers says in a given year - the department responds to around 5 or 6 calls after someone is trapped on or falls through the ice. meyers says that ice is not guaranteed to be fully safe... so each time you are out on a frozen body of water... you should keep your safety in mind. lowerthird2line:doug meyers chief, clear lake fire department "anytime people are on the ice, they should be wearing some personal flotation device, and have some type of tool with them that if they do fall through, they can grab a hold of the ice with picks or awes or something to help pull themselves out / ice safety woman rescued-ltag-2 meyers says the ice should be at least 2 inches thick before it safe to walk on. amy - i called mercy medical center north iowa this afternoon... and learned boehnke is in fair condition. live in clear lake - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at six... we'll hear what firefighters say you should do if a person or pet gets stuck out on thin ice. / we