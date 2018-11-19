Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Consumers Expected To Spend About $1,200 This Holiday
Experts estimate that holiday shoppers will spend about $1,200 this season.
Posted: Mon Nov 19 12:34:18 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 12:34:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Denise Yost
Mason City
Overcast
26°
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
25°
Hi: 26° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
25°
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
27°
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
26°
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Clouds will continue as temperatures get cold yet again tonight
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Three women arrested - 1 a teacher at Northwood-Kensett - after Worth County search
1 person dead after industrial accident in Mitchell County
Clear Lake woman rescued after falling through ice
Father and son accused of dumping deer carcasses on Somali's cars
Two people injured after two-vehicle accident in North Iowa
Pregnant mother and stepson killed in Iowa crash
Rochester murder trial is rescheduled
UPDATE: Man found after Mitchell County car accident
Woman charged with stealing from the Salvation Army
Man wanted in north Iowa, southern Minnesota taken into custody
Latest Video
How To Avoid Salmonella In Your Thanksgiving Turkey
Consumers Expected To Spend About $1,200 This Holiday
New Rockefeller Christmas Tree Star Unveiled
Behind The Scenes With The Rockettes
Group rates 10 worst toys this holiday season
Dad honored with 44-year-old Christmas tree
Neiman Marcus releases Christmas fantasy gift list
Take a look at this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
Sneak Peek At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Balloons
Black Friday Isn't Always Best Day For Big Bargains
Community Events