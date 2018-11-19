Clear

Adding Pizazz to Your Thanksgiving Dinner!

Here are some really easy ideas on how to have a successful Thanksgiving dinner!

Posted: Mon Nov 19 08:53:51 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 08:53:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Denise Yost
Mason City
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 14°
Clouds will stay over us with a chance for flurries.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday Isn't Always Best Day For Big Bargains

Image

Adding Pizazz to Your Thanksgiving Dinner!

Image

New Macy's Thanksgiving parade floats

Image

Pringles Selling Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips For Limited Time

Image

My Money - A bank vs. a credit union

Image

Black Friday: How to find the best deals and what stores are open on Thanksgiving

Image

CDC: Thaw Thanksgiving Turkey In Fridge, Not On Counter

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Adjusting back to winter driving

Image

Community Thanksgiving baskets

Community Events