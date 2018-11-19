Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 1 person dead after industrial accident in Mitchell County Full Story

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

A cold start to the week with more clouds and flurry chances.

Posted: Mon Nov 19 05:24:20 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 05:24:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((we are starting off this morning in the teens and 20's. we will stay cloudy with a chance for a few flurries and highs in the mid and upper 20's. clouds will clear a bit overnight which will lead to temperatures dropping back into the single digits. stronger southwest winds return tuesday which will help high and low temperatures climb for the next few days. with the snow on the ground, we will not see a substantial warm up. for thanksgiving, a strong south wind kicks in delivering highs in the low 40's and upper 30's with partly cloudy skies. rain showers will return on black friday. the weekend will be cloud with temperatures slowly cooling down. there will be a chance for some light snow on sunday. today: mostly cloudy/a few flurries. highs: mid to upper 20's. winds: west becoming north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: decreasing clouds/partly cloudy. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. tuesday: mix of sun & clouds. highs: around thanks jon.
Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Clouds will stay over us with a chance for flurries.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Adjusting back to winter driving

Image

Community Thanksgiving baskets

Image

Early Thanksgiving meal

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Boy scouts gather food donations

Image

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Image

Mason City Mohawks Prep for 2018-19 Season

Image

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Image

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Community Events