Speech to Text for Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((we are starting off this morning in the teens and 20's. we will stay cloudy with a chance for a few flurries and highs in the mid and upper 20's. clouds will clear a bit overnight which will lead to temperatures dropping back into the single digits. stronger southwest winds return tuesday which will help high and low temperatures climb for the next few days. with the snow on the ground, we will not see a substantial warm up. for thanksgiving, a strong south wind kicks in delivering highs in the low 40's and upper 30's with partly cloudy skies. rain showers will return on black friday. the weekend will be cloud with temperatures slowly cooling down. there will be a chance for some light snow on sunday. today: mostly cloudy/a few flurries. highs: mid to upper 20's. winds: west becoming north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: decreasing clouds/partly cloudy. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. tuesday: mix of sun & clouds. highs: around thanks jon.