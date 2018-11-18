Clear

Adjusting back to winter driving

With snow on the ground, drivers have to adjust back to winter driving.

Posted: Sun Nov 18 21:25:20 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 18 21:25:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

by noon./// after months of clear and dry roads, the recent snow may be causing some difficulties for drivers. the olmsted county sheriff's office is reminding people on the road how to get back to winter driving. in a video posted on their facebook page... the sheriff's office is reminding drivers to be patient... undistracted... and slow down. bruce adams lives in rochester and drives part time as a delivery man... which is why he says it doesn't take him long to adjust back to winter driving.xxx
Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Few Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
