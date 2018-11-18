Speech to Text for Adjusting back to winter driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

by noon./// after months of clear and dry roads, the recent snow may be causing some difficulties for drivers. the olmsted county sheriff's office is reminding people on the road how to get back to winter driving. in a video posted on their facebook page... the sheriff's office is reminding drivers to be patient... undistracted... and slow down. bruce adams lives in rochester and drives part time as a delivery man... which is why he says it doesn't take him long to adjust back to winter driving.xxx