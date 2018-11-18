Speech to Text for Community Thanksgiving baskets

that many gather around the dinner table with family and friends to give thanks. unfortunately á not everyone is able to afford big thanksgiving meals. holy family in mason city is stepping in to help out those in need in cerro gordo county. today's delivery day... after dozens of volunteers á including the newman catholic boys basketball team á spent saturday organizing baskets of food.xxx we've continued this tradition and it's grown to now we're doing 325 baskets and taking most of the week and the weekend assembling them and we have parishioners and school teams delivering them today. volunteers gathered at the church at 9 this morning with hopes of having all of the baskets delivered