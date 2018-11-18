Clear

Community Thanksgiving baskets

Volunteers organized baskets of food and delivered them to families in need.

Posted: Sun Nov 18 21:23:36 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 18 21:23:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Community Thanksgiving baskets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that many gather around the dinner table with family and friends to give thanks. unfortunately á not everyone is able to afford big thanksgiving meals. holy family in mason city is stepping in to help out those in need in cerro gordo county. today's delivery day... after dozens of volunteers á including the newman catholic boys basketball team á spent saturday organizing baskets of food.xxx we've continued this tradition and it's grown to now we're doing 325 baskets and taking most of the week and the weekend assembling them and we have parishioners and school teams delivering them today. volunteers gathered at the church at 9 this morning with hopes of having all of the baskets delivered
Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Few Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Tracking a cloudy and breezy Monday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adjusting back to winter driving

Image

Community Thanksgiving baskets

Image

Early Thanksgiving meal

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Boy scouts gather food donations

Image

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Image

Mason City Mohawks Prep for 2018-19 Season

Image

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Image

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Ice safety as weather gets colder

Community Events