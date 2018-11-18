Clear

Early Thanksgiving meal

It's not about what's on the table, but who's around it.

one rochester church is celebrating thanksgiving early this weekend... and making sure everyone in the community gets a meal. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how the holiday meal is about more than just the food.xxx people came here to the peace united church of christ for their 14th annual community thanksgiving meal. cupcakes out and places set, for the meal feeding over 300 people. ed ligquire is with the church and helps organize the dinner. the church members make pies, and bring them in and we cut them all up so everybody has a hand in this and it's just one of those things that feels really good. this is ed's tenth year volunteering for the holiday meal. but for others like jerry licola, who is visiting from africa... it's his first thanksgiving ever! this dinner means a lot to me, it's my first time having turkey meat. it's not as much about the food... more about the people eating next to you. it's about the celebration of coming together and becoming a community. you got people from all ages participating in this dinner, to makes it so wonderful that the community is connected, the community is friendly. everyone's leaving with not just full stomachs, but full hearts too. it's one of those things as a human being that all you want is to be wanted and loved. and for one place to have that. if there's one place, one place, and they're may be others... thats it. that's all. sunday's thanksgiving the peace united church of christ is also doing community meals every week where anyone one can come and eat. those are every wednesday night at 5á30.///
