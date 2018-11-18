Speech to Text for Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

next. sunshine today was a nice consolation prize to some very cold temperatures, temperatures that set new record lows for november 18th across much of the area as we dropped between á4 and á8 degrees. the sun today only caused some minor melting of the snow pack. clouds will return tonight, allowing temperatures to stabilize near 20 degrees tonight. clouds remain for monday with a few flurries possible. highs will be near 30 with a breezy, cool north northwest wind. we will keep a majority of the clouds around for tuesday with highs near freezing. due to the snow on the ground, highs remain in the middle 30's wednesday despite sunny skies. for thanksgiving, a strong south wind kicks in delivering highs in the low 40's. we will see partly cloudy skies. rain showers will return on friday, especially for the second half of the day with highs in the 40's. we will have various rain an snow chances for the weekend as temperatures plummet once again. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: around 20. winds: south southwest at 6 to 12 mph. monday: mostly cloudy/few flurries. highs: around 30. winds: west becoming north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. monday night: decreasing clouds/partly cloudy. lows: lower teens. winds: thanks brandon./// we have the latest tonight on the