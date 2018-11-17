Clear

Boy scouts gather food donations

Local boy scouts are going door-to-door gathering food donations to give to others.

Posted: Sat Nov 17 20:56:00 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 17 20:56:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Boy scouts gather food donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the weather gets warmer./// with the holidays just around the corner... it's officially the season of giving. boy scouts across the country á including right here in southeastern minnesota á are going doorátoá door collecting food donations today. stewartville boy scout pack 1á56 met at the american legion before dispersing across stewartville and racine to pick up bags of food. last weekend á they put out flyers asking houses to leave bags of nonáperishable food items in front of their house. today á they're taking part in the "scouting for food pick up adventure" to make sure local families have food for the holiday season.xxx we're giving food to people who don't have that much food. á and why do you want to do that? á to help them survive. stewartville's pack 1á56 weighed in more than oneá thousand pounds
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -8°
Tracking a return of sunshine Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy scouts gather food donations

Image

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Image

Mason City Mohawks Prep for 2018-19 Season

Image

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Image

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Ice safety as weather gets colder

Image

Lourdes vs. Minneapolis Coop Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

Image

Bears hope to replace star seniors

Community Events