Speech to Text for Boy scouts gather food donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the weather gets warmer./// with the holidays just around the corner... it's officially the season of giving. boy scouts across the country á including right here in southeastern minnesota á are going doorátoá door collecting food donations today. stewartville boy scout pack 1á56 met at the american legion before dispersing across stewartville and racine to pick up bags of food. last weekend á they put out flyers asking houses to leave bags of nonáperishable food items in front of their house. today á they're taking part in the "scouting for food pick up adventure" to make sure local families have food for the holiday season.xxx we're giving food to people who don't have that much food. á and why do you want to do that? á to help them survive. stewartville's pack 1á56 weighed in more than oneá thousand pounds