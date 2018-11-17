Clear

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Attendees can visit booths, buy and trade firearms.

Posted: Sat Nov 17 20:51:03 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 17 20:51:03 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hundreds of guns enthusiasts visited the north iowa events center today for the river city rifle and pistol club's fall gun show. today and tomorrow á the show's open to the public. attendees can view exhibits and booths á and buy or trade firearms and related items. gun shop owner chris blue says it's important to keep firearm safety in mind... and it's never too early to educate children about them in order to prevent accidents.xxx they're never too young to start training and learning about safety uh that way they grow up with it um take the voodoo away from it so that they know what they are and know what they can do so it's not that mysterious object that they gotta find when mom and dad are gone blue also says it's equally as important for adults to understand their weapons... and recommends getting training or visiting a
