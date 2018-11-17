Speech to Text for Mason City Mohawks Prep for 2018-19 Season

are picked third in class 4áa after a 14 and 10 season last year. káiámát news 3 sports á kaleb gillock á had a chance to catch up with the team as it prepares for the upcoming season.xxx basketball the mason city girls basketball team is hitting the gym hard. the mohawks rank third in class 4áa in the iágáhásáaáu's preseason poll. a ranking senior megan hollander is pleased with the ranking considering the way the season ended last year. i think that's a good representation of where we're at after making it to the state tournament last year . for the mohawks squad á third isn't good enough as they have bigger goals in mind. obviously we want a state championship so we've got to make it to state first and win there and then also we want to contend for our conference championship too like we have a really hard conference the team continues to keep reality in check á knowing they have room to improve from last year. our defense wasn't the greatest last year so like this year like improving our defense not fouling a lot just like being able to contain people because we're going to score a lot of points but we also need to not let our opponents score a lot of points putting in whatever work during the offseason it takes to be successful. i hit the weight room really hard i was in it almost in the weight room almost every day so i think i'm a lot stronger and i'm working on keeping up with the guards trying to get faster after a scrimmage last week á the mohawks are feeling confident heading into the regular season on monday. it was really nice to like get rid of all of the cobwebs and everything in the first quarter because it was kind of a rough first quarter but once we started going it was a lot better than it was just nice to get out there and play in front of people just like prepare for the season whistle the mohawks open up its 2018á19 season at home monday evening against des moines north.///