Speech to Text for Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

it's a day for people who have lost loved ones to suicide to come together... international suicide loss survivor day. kimt news 3's annalise johnson reports in albert lea at an event for survivors to share their stories.xxx posted on the front door of bonnerup funeral services is this poster á inviting people inside for international survivors of suicide loss day. "when i was 12 years old my father committed suicide" charles johnsrud comes to bonnerup's event just about every year á to share his story and help others with their grief. "i love to help people and i especially like to work with kids because i know how i felt when i was little." "the purpose of the day is support, to say you can survive, you can live. the pain will be there, the grief journey will be there, but there can still be meaning and joy in life." bonnerup holds the event to give survivors of suicide loss a safe place to talk about their experiences. although years have passed since charles lost his father... "but it's still something that's always with you" the support group helps him continue to process his grief. "i'm quite older now but there's still things that seem to be unanswered and i've always felt like i'm alone." the group sat down together in this room to have conversations á wipe away tears á and find that they are (not alone. "what i found when i came here, i found that in the survivors of suicide loss group, i found hey, these guys feel just like me or they have the same problem. i'm really not alone." that is the hope of international survivors of suicide loss day... to give survivors a there's about 360 sites around the world holding similar events. if you're a survivor and were unable to attend a support group event today á the american foundation for suicide prevention has a program