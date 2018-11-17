Speech to Text for Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

john marshall hosting austin, the packers get a quick start what a filthy backhander by erin bickler. rockets offense took off though.. loose puck is corralled by greta freed and she puts it in the back of the net, jm ties things up. they weren't done, austin can't clear the puck it ends up in front of the goal and ally halverson is there to bury it in for another quick john marshall goal. and then it's ashley koehler on the breakaway who riffles it past the goalie. rockets nab a victory, they win it 6