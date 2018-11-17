Clear

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Big Nine action in Rochester as the Rockets host the Packers

Posted: Sat Nov 17 20:44:09 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 17 20:44:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

john marshall hosting austin, the packers get a quick start what a filthy backhander by erin bickler. rockets offense took off though.. loose puck is corralled by greta freed and she puts it in the back of the net, jm ties things up. they weren't done, austin can't clear the puck it ends up in front of the goal and ally halverson is there to bury it in for another quick john marshall goal. and then it's ashley koehler on the breakaway who riffles it past the goalie. rockets nab a victory, they win it 6
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -8°
Tracking a return of sunshine Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy scouts gather food donations

Image

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Image

Mason City Mohawks Prep for 2018-19 Season

Image

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Image

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Ice safety as weather gets colder

Image

Lourdes vs. Minneapolis Coop Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

Image

Bears hope to replace star seniors

Community Events