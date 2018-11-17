Speech to Text for Ice safety as weather gets colder

as the weather gets colder and water begins to freeze over... the minnesota department of natural resources wants to remind people that (no ice is safe to walk on... especially this early in the season. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spoke with the dánár and the ones who make the rescues when someone does fall through the ice. she joins us live now á brooke what'd they have to say?xxx calyn as temperatures drop and snow begins to fall... something as simple as a bunjee cord or jumper cables in the back of your car could help save someone's life.xxx "and then we could hook this to the sled and put them up on the sled and pull them out." captain brett knapp with the rochester fire department says we're headed right into the ice rescue months. "it's not cold enough that they're quite inside yet they're not forced inside by snow yet but there is some ice on the lakes and kids are still playing outside and they're curious they might wander out onto a partially frozen lake at this time of year and find themselves in trouble." and lieutenant adam block with the minnesota department of natural resources says you can't assume that just because it's coldáyou can go on the ice. "we know that new, clear ice we need 4 inches of that ice for foot traffic and its going to take many nights of cold weather to get up to that 4 inches at this point." and even the professionals need special training before they're able to hit the ice. "special training to do it and the equipment to keep us safe otherwise people get out there the suits that we wear keep us warm and help us float." stand up: this is a mustang suit it's the first thing a firefighter would put on as soon as they get the rescue call. it makes sure that as soon as they get to their call they can get right in the water and it keeps them warm and able to float. but if you do see someone in freezing water who needs helpáfirst call 911. "shout out to the victim encourage them to fight to survive you can if you're in a situation where maybe you can reach out to them with a rope or a ladder sometimes jumper cables that you have in your car something that just to shorten the gap of the open water as a result of those with both agencies say you should never jump in the water to resuce someone because then both of you could become victims. reporting live in rochester, brooke mckivergan, kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. if you want to learn more... the minnesota department of natural resources has a list of helpful ice hints on their website. we'll post that link under this story on kimtá dotácom.///