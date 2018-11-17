Clear

Lourdes vs. Minneapolis Coop Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

The Eagles face off against the Novas in Rochester.

Posted: Sat Nov 17 19:42:29 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 17 19:42:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Lourdes vs. Minneapolis Coop Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it needs to make on the court this lourdes girls hockey facing minneapolis coop, same team that beat john marshall 12 to 3. a quick shot by coop is saved by the eagles corrin hanson. lourdes already up a goal in the second period, make that two... emma schmitz snipes it for her sixth goal of the season. the eagles had an all out performance from the offense and defense, look at the combo here from sarah dravis and schmitz again, a one timer right next to the crease for another goal. lourdes grabs another win,
