Speech to Text for Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wx our first winter weather advisory of the year delivered about 2 to 4 inches across the viewing area, leading to travel headaches friday night and saturday morning. the snow is out and the roads have been cleared meaning travel won't be an issue the rest of this weekend. cold air has surged in behind the snow, allowing temperatures to drop t the single digits tonight as skies clear. we will have some snow melt sunday with sunshine returning the first half of the day with highs in the upper 20's. clouds will increase sunday afternoon into the evening. cloud cover remains monday and tuesday with highs near freezing. we get a warm up heading into the thanksgiving holiday with temperatures returning to the lower 40's thanksgiving with a windy south wind and partly cloudy skies. temperatures remain in the 40's into saturday with rain returning friday. tonight: decreasing clouds/becomi ng clear. lows: middle single digits. winds: northwest becoming west at 4 to 8 mph. sunday: mostly sunny/increasi ng pm clouds. highs: upper 20's. winds: southwest at 8 to 14 mph. sunday night: mostly cloudy. thanks brandon.///