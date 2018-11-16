Clear
Bears hope to replace star seniors

Byron had its best season in school history last season. This year, the will hope to rebuild.

bears girl's basketball team went to their first ever minnesota state tournament. tonight we preview a bears team looking to replace some key pieces. (nat pop) in case you didn't know, the byron bears girls basketball team had a pretty good year last season. "unbelievable... it was just so fun." that's how the team describes last year. but coach darren nelson says 2018 is a whole new challenge. "we'll be really young this year, and it's going to be a bumpy road as those kids get experience and start getting minutes." the bears are coming off their first state tournament in school history. many of those players have graduated... including star ayoka lee, who received a scholarship to kansas state. "we're gonna have to have kids step up, rebound and do all those things to fill those shoes." senior lexi glynn looks to lead the bears offense. she was second on the team in points per game last season and says she looks forward to being a leader on the team. "it means a lot to me that i know that people are like looking up to me all the time and like being a leader and showing good like good positivity and keeping a positive attitude throughout every game and in practice." though byron hopes to defend their section championship, it won't be easy. but glynn says if the team is positive, they'll be fine this season. "if we just keep a positive attitude throughout the whole game and keep playing our game, and always working hard and being very coachable, i think our whole team will take over the spots pretty
