Speech to Text for Singing to support homeless families

center on family homelessness reports 2.5 million children are homeless every year in america áá meaning 1 in every 30 kids are living without a roof over their head this holiday season. now the community of rochester is trying to tackle the issue at the local level... by raising money for families in need. kimt news 3's isabella basco reports. on the scene this holiday season á rochester residents are singing together to help homeless families in need. <nats > "i was so scared." heather daniel knows what hard times are like. just a few years ago... her husband lost his job... leaving her family without a place to live. "i have five children and putting them on the street our having to have them sleep on the van. i felt like such a failure." but a guardian angel came in the form of family promise á á the only homeless shelter in rochester that serves families. "they helped us so much, i am in the process of maybe buying a house." on average family promise helps 600 families each year. and the giving continues during the holidays as musicians from all over southern minnesota sing... spreading love and peace. <nats of singing > heather daniel is now paying it forward by serving as a board member for family promise. reporting in rochester, isabella basco, kimt news 3. the community choir concert at