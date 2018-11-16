Speech to Text for Alternate parking in Mason City

area á several cities have ordinances in place concerning where residents can and cannot park their cars during snow storms. káiámát news three's kaleb gillock is live in mason city with the details á kaleb??? live thank you katie á that's right. here in mason city á there is such an ordinance in place á meaning it's important to remember where you have your vehicle parked when snowy conditions are expected. in the long run á it could save you from having to pay for pricy parking tickets.xxx they're able to do their job safely á more efficiently. it's beginning to look and feel a lot like winter in the river city á and snow plow drivers are hitting the streets. we just got a plow on the truck. we're ready to hit the roads. and there's an ordinance in place in mason city called alternate side parking. alternate side parking is a city code put in effect to assist cleaning the streets during a snowfall. the mason city administrator is the one who declares when the ordinace will be enforced á ultimately deciding where you can and can't park for the next 24 hours. between four pám and seven pám you can park on either side of the street. after seven pám you're expected to park on the side of the street on the side of the street for the next day. for instance if today is the 16th after seven pám tonight you need to be on the odd side of the road because tomorrow is the 17th an odd numbered day. so what that means since i have my vehicle parked on the even addressed side of the road i have from four to seven o'clock tonight to move my vehicle and i can't move it back until four o'clock tomorrow. if i don't move my vehicle á i could face parking citations it's a parking ticket that costs 15 dollars. while aánár concepts is fairly new to the snow removal business á ryan havey says they have already found similar methods of working with parked vehicles in commercial lots. we usually go at their shift changes so we're getting there as one shift is leaving and get some spots cleared and people now the ordinance is in effect from novemeber 15th to april first á but it is ultimately up to the mason city administrator as to when it will be enforced. live in mason city á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3. thank you kaleb. here are some other cities sending out friendly reminders about parking tonight... winter parking enforcement is in effect in zumbrota. all vehicles need to be removed from the street in west concord.. and if eagle grove gets more than one inch of snow á vehicles need to stay off the