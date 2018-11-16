Speech to Text for Holiday Driving in Snowy Conditions

brandon./// with thanksgiving less than a week away á some people are already traveling this weekend to celebrate with friends and family. if you plan on hitting the roads tonight in the snow á kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us now with some tips to stay safe. katie á here's a look at the live eye á with a view of highway 52. earlier today i was at a rest stop near eyota and many drivers were headed to different states to be with family for the holidays. if you're traveling in this area tonight á you need to be ready to encounter some snow. "we're heading for texas." doug and his wife are headed south to be with their children for the holiday. "i'll just hopefully drive being aware of the conditions, probably slower than normal." while he is driving away from the rochester area and the snow á mndot is getting ready to keep minnesotans safe on the roads in the snow. nat: beeping crews performed their safety checks on their vehicles to get ready for the start of their shift... and this new piece of machinery might be making it's debut in rochester. "this is what we call a tow plow" spokesman for mndot mike dougherty explains that tonight's snowfall will potentially be heavy enough to take out their new towá plow for the first time. "it'll give us an extra lane of plowing. so what this does is the blade swings out further to the side and it can cover another lane. while the truck is in one lane, the tow plow hits either the left or the right lane." and for anyone traveling tonight for the holidays á mndot encourages drivers to think ahead. "plan ahead and you know that starts at home. we've got a road conditions map." this map can be found on mndot's website á to plan your travel around construction and road conditions. "if you're driving tomorrow morning, conditions will not be perfect so you know you'll probably have to plan for a longer trip, a slower trip" and dougherty recommends calling friends and family to let them know you may be arriving later than planned. "that gives everybody peace of mind then when you don't show up at the appointed time, at least then they know that you've called ahead, you're driving a little slower, and you'll get there safely." the current mndot crew will wrap up their shift at midnight á and new drivers will go out. depending on conditions á the overnight crew will come back in around noon. live in rochester á annalise johnson á kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. owatonna and the austin á albert lea area also have a tow plow working on the interstate through the