Speech to Text for STEM Lego kits to be purchased at Bonner Elementary School

a second-grade teacher at bonner elementary in stewartville recently received a grant from i-b-m to help her students learn about science, technology, engineering and math. paige brandt says the money will be used to purchase we-do lego kits. the kits include coding software meant to introduce students to engineering concepts. brandt tells k- i-m-t the lego kits will create opportunities for her students to learn. paige brandt 2nd grade teacher, bonner elementary "i like the lego kits because within the software that they use for these, the students are able to take pictures of their designs and explain their thinking and also go back and investigate any problems they may encounter in order to fix it in order to get their lego creation to work." the we-do lego kits are much more expensive than regular lego sets... each kit is about 190- dollars.