Preparing for the impending snowfall

With the first substantial snowfall of the winter in the forecast, people are getting ready.

Posted: Fri Nov 16 16:00:37 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 16:00:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Preparing for the impending snowfall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

snowfall...some are preparing for what's to come. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spent the day talking with those gearing up.xxx preps ice melt salt and groeries-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:preparing for snow mason city, ia kramer ace hardware is completely stocked for what mother nature brings this weekend. kevin greimer says that so far - winter items haven't been completely sold out. lowerthird2line:kevin greiner manager, kramer ace hardware "we got a lot more people that are trying to get their snow blowers ready for the season, they're bringing them in to get tuned up." preps ice melt salt and groeries-pkgll-7 and regardless of what the conditions are like - greimer wants to be ahead of what could happen. "we plan ahead, so we do gear up for weather when we hear about upcoming stuff. we make sure we have plenty on hand for what people are looking for." marjorie barto got what she needed at hy- vee... ahead of the storm. lowerthird2line:marjorie barto nora springs, ia "it's best to do that while you have time." preps ice melt salt and groeries-pkgll-8 greimer has been through some rough winter storms before... and says she isn't too concered about this one. "i'm not panicking. i'm planning on traveling up to minnesota if i can." in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / greiman suggests for drivers to carry sand tubes in the back end of vehicles in order to get extra traction if they get stuck. / when we come
