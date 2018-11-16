Speech to Text for AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

paying for college can be difficult. so a-t-and-t is giving over 14- thousand dollars to rochester community and technical college. donation to education rctc-vo-1 lowerthird2line:donation to rctc rochester, mn the money will go to 14- students in the fields of science technology enegineering math or entrepreneural related fields. r-c-t-c and a-t- and-t tell k-i-m-t they anticipate growth in stem-related fields in the future. deb ward assisted in getting the scholarship for students. she says they want to help students become the leaders of tomorrow.xxx donation to education rctc-sot-1 lowerthird2line:deb ward executive director, rctc foundation it will have a huge impact on 14 students the scholarship will be made available next fall. /