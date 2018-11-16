Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

The scholarships will be made available in the fall of 2019.

Posted: Fri Nov 16 15:58:14 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 15:58:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

paying for college can be difficult. so a-t-and-t is giving over 14- thousand dollars to rochester community and technical college. donation to education rctc-vo-1 lowerthird2line:donation to rctc rochester, mn the money will go to 14- students in the fields of science technology enegineering math or entrepreneural related fields. r-c-t-c and a-t- and-t tell k-i-m-t they anticipate growth in stem-related fields in the future. deb ward assisted in getting the scholarship for students. she says they want to help students become the leaders of tomorrow.xxx donation to education rctc-sot-1 lowerthird2line:deb ward executive director, rctc foundation it will have a huge impact on 14 students the scholarship will be made available next fall. /
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 20°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

STEM Lego kits to be purchased at Bonner Elementary School

Image

Preparing for the impending snowfall

Image

AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

Image

Mason City gives an update on the River City Renaissance Project

Image

PTSA meeting cancellation called 'a misunderstanding'

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Apples for educators

Image

Helping the homeless

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 Forecast

Image

Rochester students learning dance, teaching more than just moves

Community Events