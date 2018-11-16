Speech to Text for Mason City gives an update on the River City Renaissance Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

beginning to look a lot like christmas at mason city's music man square - as annual fundraiser gets underway tonight. this comes on the same day mason city officials are giving an update on the river city renaissance project to the iowa economic development authority. the project would inlcude a skywalk, conference center, hotel and multipurpose arena... and would mean big changes at music man square. for more we turn to k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick - he joins us live now in downtown mason city.xxx maplive:river city renaissance update mason city, ia google earth 2018 google music man square.jpg amy one of the biggest updates is that the project and the partners involved aren't likely to change - meaning music man sqaure and the it's beginning to look a lot like christmas event aren't going anywhere. music man sq fundraiser ieda board mtg-lintro-3 those with the iowa economic development authority board say the project is still moving forward--and those in mason city i spoke with today say it's about time.xxx music man sq fundraiser ieda board mtg-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:river city renaissance project moving forward mason city, ia those with the city of mason city say they haven't talked to the i-e-d-a board since september when they sent a notice to g-8 development about non- complience with their agreement. city administrator aaron burnett says they will keep the plans very similar to what has been discussed... but may have to move a few pieces around. one of the biggest changes is that the city will not be opening the project up for bids. instead - the city council will vote on the best possible developer. that's a change those i spoke with say they don't mind.xxx music man sq fundraiser ieda board mtg-mpkg-3 i don't have a problem with that. my problem is that it has been screwed up for the last year or more it's time to move forward with it. / music man sq fundraiser ieda board mtg-ltag-2 burnett says they plan on having a new developer in place by the end of december at the very latest. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. thank you brian. music man sqaure's "it's beginning to look a lot like christmas" holiday premiere starts tonight at six. tickets are still available for the fundraiser and cost 50 dollars... and you can purchase those at the door. /