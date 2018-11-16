Speech to Text for PTSA meeting cancellation called 'a misunderstanding'

continue to follow... after a recent incident of a gun threat at john adams middle school in rochester. some parents were hoping to express their concerns at a meeting last night... but it was cancelled. today we spoke to an organizer about what happened. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live outside of john adams...jeremiah what can you tell us?xxx ptsa follow up-lintro-4 amy everyone including the district and organizers are calling it a mis- understanding. ptsa follow up-lintro-2 the district says the meeting was never meant for a discussion about the big issues of bullying - racism - and violence.. but i spoke to a rochester for justice organizer who says the group was invited there to do just that.xxx ptsa follow up-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:heidi wilkins community organizer sot: the worst part of my day is dropping him off at school and the best part of my day is picking him up because i'm terrified of dropping him off ptsa follow up-mpkg-3 heidi wilkins is one of the organizers at "rochester for justice" and also a parent of a john adams student. this event was posted to their facebook page... asking for "concerned parents - students - and citizens" to fill the auditorium during the parent teacher student association meeting... to speak on issues including "bullying - racism - or threats of violence." after that event was published - the p-t-s-a postponed the meeting until december 4th. wilkins is calling this whole incident a misunderstandin g.xxx sot: it was a miscommunicatio n there was an invitation extended and really we need the parent teacher association to make progress so we really want to come together. / ptsa follow up-ltag-2 i spoke to some parents yesterday who tell me the after recent incendents at the school... all they want is more communication. i reached out to the ptsa board member to try to talk to them but they have not responded. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. rochester for justice say they are working to hold another meeting soon. and rochester public schools tell k-i-m-t they're in the early stages of planning a collaborative meeting.. but a date has not yet been set. / haubrich sex