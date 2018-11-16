Speech to Text for Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

weather-live-3 weather-live-2 north iowa tonight: snow showers/windy. lows: around 20. winds: north at 15 to 25 mph. saturday: snow early/breezy. highs: mid 20's. winds: north at 15 to 20 mph. saturday night: decreasing clouds. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. southern minnesota tonight: snow showers/some blowing snow. lows: around 20. winds: north at 5 to 15 mph. saturday: isolated snow early/decreasin g clouds. highs: mid 20s. winds: north at 5 to 15 mph. saturday night: mostly clear/low wind chills. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 we're tracking our first snow storm of the season that will leave accumulations behind and shovels will be required. the snow will begin tonight and continue into early saturday morning. much of the area is under a winter weather advisory until 6:00 am saturday. in addition to the snowfall, the wind will pick up and be between 15 and 25 mph leading to areas of reduced visibility. accumulations will range between 2-3" over much of the area but in north iowa and right on the iowa/minnesota border as much as 3-5" are likely. the wind will gradually die down saturday afternoon and clouds will clear out. we'll be much cooler too with highs in the 20's for the weekend. the sunshine will be back for sunday. heading into next week, more clouds will move in on monday, but we're heading toward temperatures warming back up into the lower 40's by thanksgiving with sunshine. tonight: snow showers/windy. lows: around 20. winds: north at 15 to 25 mph. saturday: snow early/breezy. highs: mid 20's. winds: north at 15 to 20 mph. saturday night: decreasing clouds. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thank you tyler. / national