Speech to Text for Apples for educators

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it is american education week. a time to honor those who make a difference in the lives of children. today we caught up with members of the american legion in rochester...who are out saying "thank you" to teachers. apple delivery-vo-1 apple delivery-vo-2 shirley oberle and her husband are making stops at all rochester schools ...dropping off dozens of boxes of apples to educators. shirley says the sweet treat is a way to show support for teachers...sayin g they have one of the most important jobs.xxx apple delivery-sot-1 apple delivery-sot-2 they're very important. they help our children and guide them along. i'm sure in this day and age it's can't be easy. they gave out more than sixteen bushels of apples to teachers. that's more than a thousand apples. / several