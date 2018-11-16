Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Helping the homeless

The Mason City Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season.

Posted: Fri Nov 16 14:40:15 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 14:40:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Helping the homeless

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hunger and homelessness-vo-2 with a winter storm on the way...it's important to think about those that don't have anywhere to go during the snow and cold. that's why the salvation army of mason city is teaming up with the group called "friends of the family" to collect basic necessities for those in need. hunger and homelessness-vo-1 hunger and homelessness-vo-3 they're looking for donations of non- perishable food items...and also basic hygiene items. and you may be surprised just how much of a need there is in north iowa.xxx hunger and homelessness-sot-1 hunger and homelessness-sot-2 the popaltion of homeless varies throughout the year of course homeless people there's always people out there that people are between homes or something has happened. we see homeless people probably every day. they're holding an event tomorrow from eleven until one. you're encouraged to drop off donations at the mason city salvation army.
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 20°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

STEM Lego kits to be purchased at Bonner Elementary School

Image

Preparing for the impending snowfall

Image

AT&T donates money to create scholarships at RCTC

Image

Mason City gives an update on the River City Renaissance Project

Image

PTSA meeting cancellation called 'a misunderstanding'

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Apples for educators

Image

Helping the homeless

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 Forecast

Image

Rochester students learning dance, teaching more than just moves

Community Events