Speech to Text for Helping the homeless

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hunger and homelessness-vo-2 with a winter storm on the way...it's important to think about those that don't have anywhere to go during the snow and cold. that's why the salvation army of mason city is teaming up with the group called "friends of the family" to collect basic necessities for those in need. hunger and homelessness-vo-1 hunger and homelessness-vo-3 they're looking for donations of non- perishable food items...and also basic hygiene items. and you may be surprised just how much of a need there is in north iowa.xxx hunger and homelessness-sot-1 hunger and homelessness-sot-2 the popaltion of homeless varies throughout the year of course homeless people there's always people out there that people are between homes or something has happened. we see homeless people probably every day. they're holding an event tomorrow from eleven until one. you're encouraged to drop off donations at the mason city salvation army.