Speech to Text for Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 Forecast

forecast... (((weather at wall(((it is a wet start this morning with some light drizzle falling overnight. this will lead to a chance for some ice on the roads and sidewalks this morning as temperatures have dipped below freezing. we will stay cloudy today with highs in the mid 30's. there will be a chance for a rain snow mix this late afternoon with snow falling later in the evening and tonight. accumulations will range from half an inch to 2 inches in north iowa and 2 to 4 inches in southern minnesota. some isolated spots could see higher accumulations in mn. the snow will end around 2 to 4 am on saturday morning. in addition to the snow, the wind will be breezy. speeds will range between 15 and 20 mph. this will create areas of blowing snow even when the snow is done early saturday morning. plan on slow going travel friday night and saturday morning as the wind gradually subsides throughout saturday afternoon and evening. the weekend will be cooler too with highs only in the 20's. sunday morning will be in the single digits with sunshine returning. next week will be quiet heading toward thanksgiving with highs warming back up into the 40's by thanksgiving day. today: mostly cloudy/snow by evening. highs: mid 30's. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: snow showers/areas of blowing snow . lows: around 20. winds: north at 10 to 20 mph. saturday: mostly cloudy/slowly thanks